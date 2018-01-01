Perixi
Plan, Build, Connect.

The desktop app designed from the ground up to make it easier to plan your story. Whether you're an author, world-builder, or someone who likes creating, Perixi is the right choice for your next project.

https://perixi.com/static/main.569ae828.png
About

Perixi is designed as a tool for writers and world-builders who need to be able to link pages together like a Wiki, but want to keep their work private. With Perixi you can create child pages, link pages together, insert images, and format text in a simple and user-friendly manner.

Perixi was designed and built by authors and world-builders just like you to make your planning life easier. We take on board any and all feedback, and your needs are the most important driving factor behind the direction of the app. We're here for one reason only — to make writers lives easier.

Safe and Secure

All of this is stored securely on your own personal device as a single file. For backups this file can be put anywhere you need to get access to it, whether that's Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, or even directly onto a trusty USB stick, Perixi has you covered.

Perixi is the desktop app designed for writers, by writers, to make planning easier than ever before. So what are you waiting for?

